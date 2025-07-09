Edward K. Christian Trust Sells 5,300 Shares of Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA) Stock

Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Edward K. Christian Trust sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total transaction of $70,013.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 908,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,004,032.68. The trade was a 0.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Edward K. Christian Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 1st, Edward K. Christian Trust sold 6,269 shares of Saga Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $81,810.45.

On Friday, June 27th, Edward K. Christian Trust sold 1,990 shares of Saga Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.89, for a total transaction of $25,651.10.

On Wednesday, June 25th, Edward K. Christian Trust sold 4,400 shares of Saga Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total transaction of $57,728.00.

On Tuesday, June 17th, Edward K. Christian Trust sold 33 shares of Saga Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total transaction of $412.83.

On Monday, June 16th, Edward K. Christian Trust sold 50 shares of Saga Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $625.00.

On Thursday, June 12th, Edward K. Christian Trust sold 305 shares of Saga Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $3,873.50.

On Wednesday, June 11th, Edward K. Christian Trust sold 70 shares of Saga Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total transaction of $885.50.

On Thursday, June 5th, Edward K. Christian Trust sold 9,583 shares of Saga Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total transaction of $121,895.76.

Saga Communications Price Performance

NASDAQ SGA opened at $13.34 on Wednesday. Saga Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.75 and a 12 month high of $16.48. The stock has a market cap of $85.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Saga Communications Dividend Announcement

Saga Communications ( NASDAQ:SGA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.08. Saga Communications had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $24.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Saga Communications, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. Saga Communications’s payout ratio is 181.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on shares of Saga Communications in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Saga Communications

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gate City Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Saga Communications by 94.5% during the fourth quarter. Gate City Capital Management LLC now owns 863,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,528,000 after buying an additional 419,714 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Saga Communications by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saga Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Saga Communications by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 354,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,914,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Saga Communications by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 4,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Saga Communications Company Profile

Saga Communications, Inc, a media company, engages in acquiring, developing, and operating broadcast properties in the United States. The company's radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, country, classic country, hot/soft/urban adult contemporary, oldies, classic rock, rock, and news/talk.

See Also

