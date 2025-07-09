eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

eGain Corporation (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.58 and traded as high as $6.98. eGain shares last traded at $6.92, with a volume of 63,443 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th.

eGain Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $189.26 million, a PE ratio of 76.89 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.58.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. eGain had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $21.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.24 million. Research analysts forecast that eGain Corporation will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On eGain

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in eGain by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 42,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of eGain by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of eGain by 382.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 74,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 59,207 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of eGain by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 27,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 7,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in eGain by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.94% of the company’s stock.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides eGain Knowledge Hub, which helps businesses to centralize knowledge, policies, procedures, situational expertise, best-practices, while delivering guided, and personalized solutions to customers and agents; eGain Conversation Hub for digital-first, omnichannel interaction management within a modern, purpose-built desktop; and eGain Analytics Hub enables clients to measure, manage, and optimize omnichannel service operations and knowledge.

