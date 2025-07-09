EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) & Alimco Financial (OTCMKTS:ALMC) Head-To-Head Comparison

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Free Report) and Alimco Financial (OTCMKTS:ALMC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for EMCORE and Alimco Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get EMCORE alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EMCORE 0 1 0 0 2.00 Alimco Financial 0 0 0 0 0.00

EMCORE presently has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential downside of 3.23%. Given EMCORE’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe EMCORE is more favorable than Alimco Financial.

Risk and Volatility

Insider and Institutional Ownership

EMCORE has a beta of 1.7, suggesting that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alimco Financial has a beta of 0.1, suggesting that its stock price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500.

65.7% of EMCORE shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Alimco Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of EMCORE shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 35.1% of Alimco Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares EMCORE and Alimco Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EMCORE -42.00% -24.27% -12.59% Alimco Financial N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares EMCORE and Alimco Financial”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EMCORE $81.08 million 0.35 -$31.24 million ($2.92) -1.06 Alimco Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Alimco Financial has lower revenue, but higher earnings than EMCORE.

Summary

EMCORE beats Alimco Financial on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EMCORE

(Get Free Report)

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fiber optic gyro, ring laser gyro, and micro electromechanical system-based inertial sensors and systems in the United States and internationally. It offers navigation system and inertial sensing products, such as gyroscopes and multi-axis sensors, inertial measurement units, fiber optic gyroscopes, quartz micro electromechanical systems, inertial navigation systems, tactical navigation, and naval and amphibious navigation, as well as radar positioning and pointing systems, and battlefield/artillery survey systems. The company sells its products through direct sales force, application engineers, third-party sales representatives, and distributors. EMCORE Corporation was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Alhambra, California.

About Alimco Financial

(Get Free Report)

Alimco Financial Corporation focuses on business financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Alliance Semiconductor Corporation and changed its name to Alimco Financial Corporation in 2017. Alimco Financial Corporation was founded in 1985 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for EMCORE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCORE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.