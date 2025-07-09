Energy Stocks Worth Watching – July 7th

Tesla, Broadcom, and GE Vernova are the three Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Energy stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the production, distribution or transmission of energy. This sector includes traditional oil and gas producers, renewable-power developers (such as wind and solar firms) and utility companies. Their performance is often driven by commodity prices, regulatory policies and technological advances in energy generation and delivery. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Energy stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

TSLA traded down $22.91 during trading on Monday, hitting $292.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,188,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,692,555. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $320.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $324.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $941.94 billion, a PE ratio of 160.68, a PEG ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 2.39. Tesla has a twelve month low of $182.00 and a twelve month high of $488.54.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

AVGO traded down $1.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $273.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,135,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,503,026. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $238.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 102.56, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12. Broadcom has a twelve month low of $128.50 and a twelve month high of $277.71.

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Shares of NYSE GEV traded up $8.70 during trading on Monday, hitting $525.74. 1,514,750 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,306,411. GE Vernova has a 1 year low of $150.01 and a 1 year high of $532.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $461.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $383.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.86.

