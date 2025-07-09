Equifax (EFX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.91 per share and revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter. Equifax has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.250-7.650 EPS and its Q2 2025 guidance at 1.850-1.950 EPS.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The credit services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 10.68%. On average, analysts expect Equifax to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Equifax Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of Equifax stock opened at $264.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $264.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $252.98. Equifax has a 1-year low of $199.98 and a 1-year high of $309.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Equifax Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from Equifax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Equifax’s payout ratio is presently 40.90%.

In related news, EVP John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.10, for a total transaction of $518,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 65,176 shares in the company, valued at $16,887,101.60. This trade represents a 2.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 22,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $5,686,477.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 142,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,539,980.95. The trade was a 13.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equifax

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EFX. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Equifax by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 14.6% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on EFX shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Equifax in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Equifax from $277.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Bank of America cut shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $260.00 price target (down from $325.00) on shares of Equifax in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $305.00 target price (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Equifax in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.19.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Equifax

About Equifax

(Get Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Read More

