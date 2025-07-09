Equities Analysts Set Expectations for CNI Q3 Earnings

Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets cut their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Canadian National Railway in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, July 6th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $1.41 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.42. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $5.52 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.52 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.66 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.14 EPS.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 26.19%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CNI. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Argus raised shares of Canadian National Railway to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.52.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $104.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $91.65 and a 52-week high of $123.96. The company has a market cap of $65.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.8875 per share. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.47%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 50.49%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNI. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 346 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 354.3% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 427 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

