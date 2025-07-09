Equities Analysts Set Expectations for CP Q2 Earnings

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets upped their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note issued on Sunday, July 6th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now expects that the transportation company will earn $0.84 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.83. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s current full-year earnings is $3.42 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 25.99% and a return on equity of 8.68%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CP. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.95.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CP

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

Shares of CP stock opened at $80.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $74.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.07. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 12 month low of $66.49 and a 12 month high of $87.72.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a $0.1644 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.30%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canadian Pacific Kansas City

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 839 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter valued at $2,602,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter valued at $74,168,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 332,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,097,000 after purchasing an additional 7,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.