Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) Rating Lowered to “Market Perform” at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $67.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $65.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.55% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ESNT. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Essent Group in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Compass Point set a $69.00 price objective on Essent Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Essent Group in a research note on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Essent Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Essent Group in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essent Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.71.

Essent Group Stock Performance

Essent Group stock opened at $59.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.81. Essent Group has a fifty-two week low of $51.61 and a fifty-two week high of $65.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.10.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $317.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.18 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 57.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Essent Group will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total value of $179,400.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 27,165 shares in the company, valued at $1,624,467. This trade represents a 9.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 1,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $119,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 251,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,061,380. This trade represents a 0.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,740 shares of company stock worth $581,386. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Essent Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essent Group in the first quarter valued at about $332,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Essent Group by 16.6% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Essent Group by 215.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 86,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,687,000 after buying an additional 58,768 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Essent Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,570,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,500,000 after buying an additional 19,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Essent Group by 66.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services, as well as risk management products and title insurance and settlement services.

