Euan Sutherland Acquires 21 Shares of A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG) Stock

A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG – Get Free Report) insider Euan Sutherland bought 21 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 697 ($9.48) per share, with a total value of £146.37 ($198.98).

Euan Sutherland also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 6th, Euan Sutherland bought 22 shares of A.G. BARR stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 691 ($9.39) per share, with a total value of £152.02 ($206.66).

On Monday, April 28th, Euan Sutherland acquired 11,990 shares of A.G. BARR stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 675 ($9.18) per share, with a total value of £80,932.50 ($110,022.43).

A.G. BARR Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of BAG stock opened at GBX 684 ($9.30) on Wednesday. A.G. BARR p.l.c. has a 1 year low of GBX 555 ($7.54) and a 1 year high of GBX 715 ($9.72). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 691.31 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 644.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of £764.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of A.G. BARR in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th.

A.G. BARR Company Profile

A.G. Barr is a UK-based branded multi beverage business focused on growth and the creation of long-term shareholder value.

Ambitious and value driven, with strong consumer focus, it is a brand owners and builder, offering a diverse and differentiated portfolio of brands that people love.

Established almost 150 years ago in Scotland, now operating across the UK and with export markets throughout the world, A.G.

