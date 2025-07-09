EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) Trading Up 3.7% – Time to Buy?

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY – Get Free Report) shares were up 3.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.80 and last traded at $9.75. Approximately 1,791 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 6,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.40.

EuroDry Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.94.

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported ($2.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($0.23). EuroDry had a negative return on equity of 9.79% and a negative net margin of 20.72%. The company had revenue of $9.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.89 million. On average, analysts expect that EuroDry will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of EuroDry

EuroDry Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in EuroDry stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in EuroDry ( NASDAQ:EDRY Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of EuroDry as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. It owns and operates a fleet of drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks, including bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. The company fleet consisted of 13 drybulk carriers comprising five Panamax drybulk carriers, two Kamsarmax, five Ultramax drybulk carriers, and one Supramax drybulk carrier with a total cargo carrying capacity of 918,502 dwt.

