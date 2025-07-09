Evercore ISI Begins Coverage on Chime Financial (NASDAQ:CHYM)

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Chime Financial (NASDAQ:CHYM – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price points to a potential upside of 22.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CHYM. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Chime Financial in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Chime Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Chime Financial to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on shares of Chime Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHYM opened at $31.10 on Monday. Chime Financial has a twelve month low of $28.21 and a twelve month high of $44.94.

Chime is a financial technology company that partners with federally regulated, FDIC-insured banks—The Bancorp Bank, N.A. and Stride Bank, N.A., Members FDIC—to provide consumer banking products and services. The company’s model is designed to eliminate common fees and simplify access to basic financial services.

Chime does not charge overdraft fees, monthly service fees, or require minimum balances.

