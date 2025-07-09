Evolv Technologies Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:EVLV)

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 5,513 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,690% compared to the typical daily volume of 308 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evolv Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SCS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Evolv Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $15,061,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Evolv Technologies by 317.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,275,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489,825 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Evolv Technologies by 2,428.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,527,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,538 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Evolv Technologies by 5.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,402,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,336,000 after purchasing an additional 477,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC bought a new position in shares of Evolv Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $1,248,000. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on EVLV. Northland Capmk raised shares of Evolv Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Evolv Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Evolv Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Evolv Technologies from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Evolv Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.50.

Evolv Technologies Price Performance

Shares of EVLV stock opened at $5.91 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.14. Evolv Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.04 and a 1 year high of $6.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $969.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.11 and a beta of 1.70.

Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.07. Evolv Technologies had a negative return on equity of 34.13% and a negative net margin of 38.97%. The company had revenue of $32.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Evolv Technologies will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Evolv Technologies Company Profile

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening in the United States and internationally. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.

