Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.29.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EE. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Excelerate Energy in a report on Thursday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Excelerate Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Excelerate Energy in a report on Friday, March 28th.

Excelerate Energy Price Performance

Excelerate Energy stock opened at $27.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.93 and its 200 day moving average is $28.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Excelerate Energy has a 52-week low of $17.54 and a 52-week high of $32.99.

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.10. Excelerate Energy had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The firm had revenue of $315.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.87 million. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Excelerate Energy will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Excelerate Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Excelerate Energy’s payout ratio is 16.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Excelerate Energy

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Excelerate Energy by 1.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy in the first quarter valued at $542,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Excelerate Energy by 133.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 63,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 36,354 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Excelerate Energy by 27.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 442,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,698,000 after acquiring an additional 95,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Excelerate Energy by 26.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 415,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,908,000 after acquiring an additional 87,672 shares during the last quarter. 21.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Excelerate Energy Company Profile

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; and natural gas supply to-power projects.

Featured Stories

