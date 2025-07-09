Expand Energy (NASDAQ:EXE) Price Target Raised to $139.00 at Barclays

Expand Energy (NASDAQ:EXE – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $122.00 to $139.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 30.66% from the stock’s previous close.

EXE has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Expand Energy from $133.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Expand Energy from $93.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Stephens reduced their price objective on Expand Energy from $123.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Expand Energy from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Expand Energy from $137.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.25.

Get Expand Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Expand Energy

Expand Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ:EXE opened at $106.38 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $114.21 and its 200 day moving average is $107.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Expand Energy has a 12 month low of $81.66 and a 12 month high of $123.35. The company has a market capitalization of $25.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.85 and a beta of 0.48.

Expand Energy (NASDAQ:EXE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.17. Expand Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.64% and a negative net margin of 18.49%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Expand Energy will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXE. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Expand Energy during the first quarter worth $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Expand Energy during the first quarter worth $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Expand Energy during the first quarter worth $28,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Expand Energy during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in Expand Energy during the first quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

About Expand Energy

(Get Free Report)

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Expand Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expand Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.