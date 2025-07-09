Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,824 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,223 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of Expedia Group worth $28,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sava Infond d.o.o. acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPE opened at $177.55 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $167.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.83. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.20 and a 12-month high of $207.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The online travel company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 8.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 29th. Expedia Group’s payout ratio is 18.87%.

EXPE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $174.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $219.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price (down previously from $180.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.19.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

