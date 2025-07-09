Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Wells Fargo & Company Analyst Says

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $149.00 to $178.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the online travel company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 0.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $190.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 28th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $194.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.19.

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $177.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Expedia Group has a 12-month low of $110.20 and a 12-month high of $207.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.83.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The online travel company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 8.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Analysts predict that Expedia Group will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. Altman Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 13,338 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Expedia Group by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 558 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP lifted its position in Expedia Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 4,737 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc lifted its position in Expedia Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc now owns 22,135 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $4,124,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

