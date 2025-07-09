FDM Group (Holdings) plc (LON:FDM) Insider Michael (Mike) McLaren Acquires 226 Shares

FDM Group (Holdings) plc (LON:FDM – Get Free Report) insider Michael (Mike) McLaren purchased 226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 220 ($2.99) per share, with a total value of £497.20 ($675.91).

Michael (Mike) McLaren also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 5th, Michael (Mike) McLaren bought 221 shares of FDM Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 226 ($3.07) per share, with a total value of £499.46 ($678.98).

On Tuesday, June 3rd, Michael (Mike) McLaren sold 13,699 shares of FDM Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 226 ($3.07), for a total value of £30,959.74 ($42,087.74).

LON FDM opened at GBX 219 ($2.98) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 223.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 240.35. FDM Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 203 ($2.76) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 449.50 ($6.11). The stock has a market cap of £239.09 million, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.75, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of FDM Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th.

FDM Group (Holdings) plc provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It is involved in recruiting, training, and deploying its IT and business consultants to clients. The company was formerly known as Astra Topco Limited and changed its name to FDM Group (Holdings) plc.

