Financial Analysis: ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) versus ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC)

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) and ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.9% of ScanSource shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.0% of ClearSign Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of ScanSource shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of ClearSign Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get ScanSource alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ScanSource and ClearSign Technologies”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ScanSource $3.26 billion 0.29 $77.06 million $2.77 15.21 ClearSign Technologies $3.60 million 7.81 -$5.30 million ($0.12) -4.47

ScanSource has higher revenue and earnings than ClearSign Technologies. ClearSign Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ScanSource, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for ScanSource and ClearSign Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ScanSource 0 1 1 0 2.50 ClearSign Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

ScanSource presently has a consensus price target of $42.00, suggesting a potential downside of 0.31%. ClearSign Technologies has a consensus price target of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 272.93%. Given ClearSign Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ClearSign Technologies is more favorable than ScanSource.

Profitability

This table compares ScanSource and ClearSign Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ScanSource 2.27% 8.96% 4.68% ClearSign Technologies -216.48% -44.36% -38.35%

Volatility and Risk

ScanSource has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ClearSign Technologies has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ScanSource beats ClearSign Technologies on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ScanSource

(Get Free Report)

ScanSource, Inc. engages in the distribution of technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies. This segment offers data capture and POS solutions to automate the collection, processing, and communication of information for commercial and industrial applications, including retail sales, distribution, shipping, inventory control, materials handling, warehouse management, and health care applications. It also provides electronic physical security products, such as identification, access control, video surveillance, and intrusion-related devices; networking products comprising wireless and networking infrastructure products; other software-as-a-service (SaaS) products; and engages in hardware rental activities. The Modern Communications & Cloud segment offers a portfolio of solutions primarily for communications technologies and services comprising voice, video conferencing, wireless, data networking, cybersecurity, cable, unified communications and collaboration, cloud, and technology services, as well as IP networks and other solutions for various vertical markets, such as education, healthcare, and government. The company serves manufacturing, warehouse and distribution, retail and e-commerce, hospitality, transportation and logistics, government, education and healthcare, and other industries. ScanSource, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina.

About ClearSign Technologies

(Get Free Report)

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance emission and operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and Hong Kong. The company's technologies include ClearSign core burner technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic or metal flame stabilizing structure; ClearSign core process burner technology that provides a direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; ClearSign core boiler burner technology; ClearSign core flaring burners that can be used individually, or in combination, to provide a flare product with extremely low nitrogen oxide emissions; and ClearSign eye flame sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications. It serves energy, institutional, commercial and industrial boiler, chemical, and petrochemical industries. The company was formerly known as ClearSign Combustion Corporation and changed its name ClearSign Technologies Corporation in November 2019. ClearSign Technologies Corporation was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Receive News & Ratings for ScanSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScanSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.