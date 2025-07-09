Financial Comparison: Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) and Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT)

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) and Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Essential Properties Realty Trust and Equinix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Essential Properties Realty Trust 44.62% 6.13% 3.75% Equinix 10.48% 6.96% 2.66%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Essential Properties Realty Trust and Equinix, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Essential Properties Realty Trust 0 3 10 0 2.77 Equinix 0 4 18 5 3.04

Dividends

Essential Properties Realty Trust currently has a consensus target price of $35.06, indicating a potential upside of 12.33%. Equinix has a consensus target price of $960.55, indicating a potential upside of 25.17%. Given Equinix’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Equinix is more favorable than Essential Properties Realty Trust.

Essential Properties Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Equinix pays an annual dividend of $18.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Essential Properties Realty Trust pays out 104.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Equinix pays out 195.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Essential Properties Realty Trust has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years and Equinix has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years. Essential Properties Realty Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.0% of Essential Properties Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.9% of Equinix shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Essential Properties Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Equinix shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Essential Properties Realty Trust and Equinix”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Essential Properties Realty Trust $449.61 million 13.71 $203.00 million $1.15 27.14 Equinix $8.75 billion 8.58 $815.00 million $9.62 79.77

Equinix has higher revenue and earnings than Essential Properties Realty Trust. Essential Properties Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Equinix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Essential Properties Realty Trust has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Equinix has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Equinix beats Essential Properties Realty Trust on 10 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc., a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis. As of December 31, 2021, it had a portfolio of 1, 451 properties. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

