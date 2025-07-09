Financial Comparison: Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LILAK) versus Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) and Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Cogent Communications has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liberty Global has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Cogent Communications and Liberty Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cogent Communications -18.76% -70.29% -6.05% Liberty Global -17.85% -44.60% -6.19%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cogent Communications $1.04 billion 2.38 -$204.07 million ($4.01) -12.45 Liberty Global $4.46 billion 0.29 -$657.00 million ($4.03) -1.60

This table compares Cogent Communications and Liberty Global”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Cogent Communications has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Liberty Global. Cogent Communications is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Liberty Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.5% of Cogent Communications shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.0% of Liberty Global shares are held by institutional investors. 10.2% of Cogent Communications shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.7% of Liberty Global shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Cogent Communications and Liberty Global, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cogent Communications 1 2 5 0 2.50 Liberty Global 0 1 2 0 2.67

Cogent Communications presently has a consensus price target of $75.75, indicating a potential upside of 51.74%. Liberty Global has a consensus price target of $10.27, indicating a potential upside of 59.67%. Given Liberty Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Liberty Global is more favorable than Cogent Communications.

About Cogent Communications

(Get Free Report)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers. It also provides Internet access and private network services to customers that are not located in buildings directly connected to its network; and on-net services to customers located in buildings that are physically connected to its network. In addition, the company offers off-net services to corporate customers using other carriers' circuits to provide the last mile portion of the link from the customers' premises to the network. Further, it operates data centers that allow its customers to collocate their equipment and access the network. It serves primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

About Liberty Global

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies. The company also operates a sub-sea and terrestrial fiber optic cable network that connects approximately 40 markets. It provides its services under the brands of C&W, Liberty Costa Rica, Liberty Communications, BTC, Flow, and Mas Móvil. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.