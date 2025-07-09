Financial Survey: First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) versus Heartland BancCorp. (OTCMKTS:HLAN)

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Free Report) and Heartland BancCorp. (OTCMKTS:HLAN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Dividends

First Business Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Heartland BancCorp. pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. First Business Financial Services pays out 21.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Heartland BancCorp. pays out 15.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Business Financial Services has raised its dividend for 13 consecutive years. First Business Financial Services is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for First Business Financial Services and Heartland BancCorp., as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Business Financial Services 0 0 4 0 3.00 Heartland BancCorp. 0 1 0 0 2.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

First Business Financial Services presently has a consensus target price of $57.25, suggesting a potential upside of 6.61%. Heartland BancCorp. has a consensus target price of $145.00, suggesting a potential downside of 9.38%. Given First Business Financial Services’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe First Business Financial Services is more favorable than Heartland BancCorp..

60.1% of First Business Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.5% of Heartland BancCorp. shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% of First Business Financial Services shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.7% of Heartland BancCorp. shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

First Business Financial Services has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heartland BancCorp. has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First Business Financial Services and Heartland BancCorp.”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Business Financial Services $262.38 million 1.70 $44.24 million $5.50 9.76 Heartland BancCorp. $119.21 million 2.74 $20.26 million $9.76 16.39

First Business Financial Services has higher revenue and earnings than Heartland BancCorp.. First Business Financial Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Heartland BancCorp., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares First Business Financial Services and Heartland BancCorp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Business Financial Services 17.44% 14.36% 1.17% Heartland BancCorp. 17.00% N/A N/A

Summary

First Business Financial Services beats Heartland BancCorp. on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals in Wisconsin, Kansas, and Missouri. The company offers real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, equipment financing loans and leases, floorplan financing, vendor financing, small business administration lending and servicing, treasury management solutions, and company retirement services. It also provides private wealth management for individuals, including creating and executing asset allocation strategies, trust and estate administration, financial planning, investment management, and access to brokerage and custody-only services. In addition, the company offers bank consulting consisting of investment portfolio administrative and asset liability management services, and commercial deposit accounts. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

About Heartland BancCorp.

Heartland BancCorp operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank that provides various banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts. It also provides various lending solutions comprising agricultural loans, commercial and business lending, home and personal loans, and title services. In addition, the company offers online banking, treasury management, credit and debit card, and mobile wallet services. Further, it provides education planning, insurance, wealth management, and retirement planning services. Heartland BancCorp was founded in 1911 and is based in Whitehall, Ohio.

