Financial Survey: Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) vs. Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) and Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Prestige Consumer Healthcare and Phibro Animal Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prestige Consumer Healthcare 18.86% 12.87% 6.78% Phibro Animal Health 2.68% 30.51% 6.89%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and Phibro Animal Health, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prestige Consumer Healthcare 0 3 3 0 2.50 Phibro Animal Health 2 3 1 0 1.83

Risk and Volatility

Prestige Consumer Healthcare presently has a consensus price target of $93.33, indicating a potential upside of 18.52%. Phibro Animal Health has a consensus price target of $24.40, indicating a potential downside of 18.99%. Given Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Prestige Consumer Healthcare is more favorable than Phibro Animal Health.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Phibro Animal Health has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

100.0% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.3% of Phibro Animal Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 50.1% of Phibro Animal Health shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Prestige Consumer Healthcare and Phibro Animal Health”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prestige Consumer Healthcare $1.14 billion 3.42 $214.60 million $4.29 18.36 Phibro Animal Health $1.02 billion 1.20 $2.42 million $0.78 38.62

Prestige Consumer Healthcare has higher revenue and earnings than Phibro Animal Health. Prestige Consumer Healthcare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Phibro Animal Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Prestige Consumer Healthcare beats Phibro Animal Health on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. It offers BC/Goody's analgesic powders, Boudreaux's Butt Paste baby ointments, Chloraseptic sore throat liquids and lozenges, Clear Eyes for eye redness relief, Compound W wart removals, DenTek for PEG oral care, Debrox ear wax removals, and Dramamine for motion sickness relief. The company also provides Fleet adult enemas/suppositories, Gaviscon upset stomach remedies, Luden's cough drops, Monistat vaginal anti-fungal, Nix lice/parasite treatments, Summer's Eve feminine hygiene, TheraTears dry eye relief, Fess nasal saline spray and washes, and Hydralyte for oral rehydration products. It sells its products through mass merchandisers; and drug, food, dollar, convenience, and club stores, as well as e-commerce channels. The company was formerly known as Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. in August 2018. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tarrytown, New York.

About Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs. It also offers animal health products, such as antibacterials, anticoccidials, nutritional specialty, and vaccines and vaccine adjuvants for animal’s health and performance, food safety, and animal welfare; and engages in development, manufacturing, and marketing of microbial and bioproducts for various applications serving animal health and nutrition, environmental, industrial, and agricultural customers. In addition, the company develops, manufactures, and markets conventionally licensed and autogenous vaccine products, as well as adjuvants for animal vaccine manufacturers. Further, it provides formulations and concentrations of trace minerals, such as zinc, manganese, copper, iron, and other compounds to fortify the daily feed requirements of their livestock’s diets and maintain optimal balance of trace elements in animals. Additionally, the company offers specialty ingredients for personal care, industrial chemical, and chemical catalyst industries. It sells its animal health and mineral nutrition products through local sales offices to integrated poultry, swine, and cattle producers, as well as through commercial animal feed manufacturers, wholesalers, and distributors. The company was formerly known as Philipp Brothers Chemicals, Inc. and changed its name to Phibro Animal Health Corporation in July 2003. Phibro Animal Health Corporation was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Teaneck, New Jersey.

