First Bank & Trust Reduces Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

First Bank & Trust cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,537 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $49,000. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet
In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,275. This represents a 8.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,837,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 261,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,844,050. The trade was a 3.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 215,643 shares of company stock valued at $36,330,928 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Alphabet Trading Down 1.4%
Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $174.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.53 and a 1-year high of $207.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $169.31 and a 200 day moving average of $173.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $76.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.30 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 30.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.
Alphabet Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.36%.
Alphabet Company Profile
Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.
