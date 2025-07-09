First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $27,000 Holdings in iRadimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iRadimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD – Free Report) by 78.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 513 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 226 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iRadimed were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iRadimed by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 490,544 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,744,000 after buying an additional 14,981 shares during the period. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iRadimed in the 1st quarter valued at $346,000. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its holdings in iRadimed by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 17,269 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of iRadimed by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,177 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of iRadimed by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 18,359 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 8,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRMD stock opened at $59.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $754.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.27 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.68 and a 200-day moving average of $55.59. iRadimed Corporation has a 52-week low of $42.34 and a 52-week high of $63.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 20th. iRadimed’s dividend payout ratio is 43.87%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of iRadimed from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th.

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging compatible medical devices. It also provides a non-magnetic Intravenous infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

