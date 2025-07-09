First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $29,000 Stock Holdings in Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Free Report) by 29.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,688 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Archer Aviation were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Archer Aviation by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Archer Aviation by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Archer Aviation by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Archer Aviation by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Archer Aviation by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 24,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACHR opened at $10.38 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.21. Archer Aviation Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.82 and a fifty-two week high of $13.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 15.80 and a quick ratio of 15.80.

Archer Aviation ( NYSE:ACHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. On average, analysts predict that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ACHR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Archer Aviation from $13.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Monday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.13.

In other news, CFO Mark Mesler sold 50,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $659,567.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 711,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,242,709.75. This trade represents a 6.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tosha Perkins sold 40,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $522,016.14. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 256,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,335,819.01. This represents a 13.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 376,960 shares of company stock worth $4,441,519 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

