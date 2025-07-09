First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $32,000 Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 76.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DGX. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 57.8% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 183 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 157.3% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 11,100.0% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 224 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Quest Diagnostics

In other news, SVP Mark E. Delaney sold 874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total value of $153,579.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 8,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,127.84. The trade was a 9.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DGX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.73.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

DGX opened at $172.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.44. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $136.99 and a 52 week high of $182.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $176.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.49.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 8.81%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 21st. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 7th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.46%.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Further Reading

