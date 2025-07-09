First Horizon Advisors Inc. Makes New $26,000 Investment in Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the first quarter worth $244,000. Fedenia Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 1st quarter worth about $459,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 35,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,279,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 17,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.14, for a total transaction of $4,564,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 693,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,461,470.18. The trade was a 4.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of COOP opened at $146.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.05. Mr. Cooper Group Inc has a one year low of $78.20 and a one year high of $158.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $135.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.62.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $560.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.57 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 25.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group Inc will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current year.

COOP has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $115.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $147.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citizens Jmp lowered Mr. Cooper Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.57.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

