First Horizon Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 249 Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Expand Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of Expand Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expand Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Expand Energy in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Expand Energy in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXE opened at $106.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Expand Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $81.66 and a 1-year high of $123.35. The company has a market cap of $25.32 billion, a PE ratio of -19.85 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.34.

Expand Energy ( NASDAQ:EXE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Expand Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.64% and a negative net margin of 18.49%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Expand Energy Corporation will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Expand Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -42.91%.

Several research firms have commented on EXE. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Expand Energy from $137.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Benchmark upped their target price on Expand Energy from $93.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Expand Energy from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. TD Cowen upgraded Expand Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Expand Energy from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.25.

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

