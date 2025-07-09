First Horizon Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) by 53.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,567 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,786 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PAA. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,827,930 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $475,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,381 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 15,297,594 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $261,283,000 after buying an additional 1,211,286 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 13,321,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $227,539,000 after buying an additional 75,509 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,851,712 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $134,107,000 after buying an additional 630,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,936,982 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $92,470,000 after buying an additional 1,162,933 shares in the last quarter. 41.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of Plains All American Pipeline stock opened at $18.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 52-week low of $15.58 and a 52-week high of $21.00. The company has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 0.68.

Plains All American Pipeline Dividend Announcement

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.06). Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 1.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 163.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PAA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Friday, May 9th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Friday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Plains All American Pipeline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.36.

Plains All American Pipeline Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and on barges or railcars.

