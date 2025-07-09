First Horizon (FHN) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.41 per share and revenue of $832.95 million for the quarter.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $823.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.11 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 16.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect First Horizon to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get First Horizon alerts:

First Horizon Stock Performance

NYSE:FHN opened at $21.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.61. First Horizon has a fifty-two week low of $14.34 and a fifty-two week high of $22.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.89.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

FHN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on First Horizon in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on First Horizon in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target (up from $22.00) on shares of First Horizon in a report on Monday, June 9th. Baird R W upgraded First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on First Horizon from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.78.

Get Our Latest Analysis on FHN

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Horizon stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon Corporation (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 102.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,709,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 865,109 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.34% of First Horizon worth $33,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Horizon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.