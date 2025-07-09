First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Earns Outperform Rating from Raymond James Financial

Raymond James Financial reiterated their outperform rating on shares of First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $24.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $20.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FHN. Truist Financial began coverage on First Horizon in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Baird R W upgraded First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of First Horizon from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target (up from $22.00) on shares of First Horizon in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Horizon currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.78.

Shares of FHN stock opened at $21.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. First Horizon has a 1 year low of $14.34 and a 1 year high of $22.44. The stock has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.61.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. First Horizon had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 16.13%. The firm had revenue of $823.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that First Horizon will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in First Horizon by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 17,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in First Horizon by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Horizon by 1.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 60,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Horizon by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in First Horizon by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 57,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

