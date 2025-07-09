First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD) Stock Price Down 0.5% – Time to Sell?

Shares of First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD – Get Free Report) traded down 0.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $146.52 and last traded at $146.70. 19,901 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 183% from the average session volume of 7,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $147.47.
First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $140.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.05. The stock has a market cap of $286.07 million, a PE ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 1.10.
First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were given a $0.0688 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 26th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund
First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile
First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Multi Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which selects stocks from the S&P Composite 1500/Citigroup Growth Index.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund
- What is the MACD Indicator and How to Use it in Your Trading
- EV Tax Credits Are Ending—Here’s Why These 2 Stocks Could Soar
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Don’t Miss Out: 3 Blue-Chips Set to Pop This Earnings Season
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Amazon’s Prime Day Pullback Meets Bullish Golden Cross Signal
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.