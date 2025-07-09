First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD) Stock Price Down 0.5% – Time to Sell?

Shares of First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD – Get Free Report) traded down 0.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $146.52 and last traded at $146.70. 19,901 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 183% from the average session volume of 7,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $147.47.

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $140.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.05. The stock has a market cap of $286.07 million, a PE ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 1.10.

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were given a $0.0688 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 26th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 77.6% during the first quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 140.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $148,000.

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Multi Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which selects stocks from the S&P Composite 1500/Citigroup Growth Index.

