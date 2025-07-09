First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $36.71 and traded as high as $37.07. First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $36.99, with a volume of 282,531 shares trading hands.

First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Down 0.4%

The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.99 and a 200 day moving average of $36.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 0.81.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1.6% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,712,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $139,195,000 after purchasing an additional 59,476 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust co grew its holdings in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 2,565,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,176,000 after acquiring an additional 43,875 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,256,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,607,000 after buying an additional 104,591 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,228,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,540,000 after purchasing an additional 230,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,067,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,513,000 after purchasing an additional 39,989 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

The First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (EMLP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian MLP index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in North American energy infrastructure MLPs and LLCs. EMLP was launched on Jun 21, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

