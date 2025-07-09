First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FVD) Shares Up 0.3% – Here’s What Happened

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FVD – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $45.31 and last traded at $45.18. Approximately 602,140 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 630,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.04.

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.18. The firm has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FVD. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 4.5% in the second quarter. Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 4.8% in the first quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 7,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its stake in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 4.5% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 8,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter.

About First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Value Line Dividend Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

