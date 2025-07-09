Floor & Decor Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:FND)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 4,910 put options on the company. This is an increase of 75% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,798 put options.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FND shares. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

NYSE FND opened at $82.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.90. Floor & Decor has a twelve month low of $66.01 and a twelve month high of $124.68. The stock has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 43.41, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.70.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Floor & Decor will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Floor & Decor by 120.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Floor & Decor by 42.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in Floor & Decor in the first quarter worth about $47,000. eCIO Inc. acquired a new position in Floor & Decor in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Floor & Decor by 42.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

