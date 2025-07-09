Fortitude Gold (OTCMKTS:FTCO) Shares Up 0.6% – Time to Buy?

Fortitude Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:FTCO – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.68 and last traded at $3.51. 37,853 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 74,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.49.

Fortitude Gold Trading Up 0.6%

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.22 and its 200-day moving average is $4.32.

Fortitude Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th.

Fortitude Gold Company Profile

Fortitude Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on exploring gold and silver projects in the United States. It holds 100% of its flagship project, Isabella Pearl Mine, which is an open pit-style consisting of 601 unpatented claims that covers approximately 10,434 acres located in Mineral County, Nevada.

