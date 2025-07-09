Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its position in shares of Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,117 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FTV. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Fortive by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at $5,847,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at $22,412,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTV stock opened at $52.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.09. Fortive Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $50.00 and a fifty-two week high of $83.32.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 12.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Research analysts expect that Fortive Corporation will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortive announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 27th that allows the company to buyback 15,630,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on shares of Fortive from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Fortive from $87.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Fortive to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Fortive from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Fortive from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

In related news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 14,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total transaction of $1,058,478.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 51,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,823,290. This trade represents a 21.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James A. Lico sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total value of $12,670,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 428,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,029,554. The trade was a 28.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

