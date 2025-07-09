Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN) Receives $77.17 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.17.

FBIN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Truist Financial set a $65.00 price target on Fortune Brands Innovations in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen raised Fortune Brands Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Innovations in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company.

Fortune Brands Innovations Price Performance

Shares of FBIN opened at $53.09 on Friday. Fortune Brands Innovations has a 12-month low of $47.21 and a 12-month high of $90.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.36.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Innovations will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Innovations Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortune Brands Innovations

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fortune Brands Innovations by 32.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations during the first quarter worth approximately $1,055,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations by 83.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations by 0.5% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,268,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,219,000 after acquiring an additional 6,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations by 20.5% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

About Fortune Brands Innovations

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

