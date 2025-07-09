Frank Slootman Sells 187,815 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) Director Frank Slootman sold 187,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.55, for a total value of $40,671,338.25. Following the sale, the director owned 165,507 shares in the company, valued at $35,840,540.85. The trade was a 53.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Frank Slootman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 3rd, Frank Slootman sold 178,949 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.16, for a total value of $39,576,360.84.

On Monday, June 30th, Frank Slootman sold 217,432 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.78, for a total value of $48,656,932.96.

On Tuesday, July 1st, Frank Slootman sold 294,125 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.29, for a total value of $63,910,421.25.

On Friday, June 27th, Frank Slootman sold 306,502 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.46, for a total value of $68,184,434.92.

On Thursday, June 26th, Frank Slootman sold 424,852 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.35, for a total transaction of $93,191,286.20.

On Tuesday, June 17th, Frank Slootman sold 7,294 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.00, for a total transaction of $1,517,152.00.

On Tuesday, June 10th, Frank Slootman sold 1,859 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.96, for a total value of $390,315.64.

NYSE:SNOW opened at $223.47 on Wednesday. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.13 and a 12-month high of $226.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.61 billion, a PE ratio of -53.08 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $200.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.01.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 36.43% and a negative return on equity of 37.75%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Snowflake’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Bank of America raised their price target on Snowflake from $172.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Loop Capital raised their price target on Snowflake from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, HSBC lowered Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.36.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. West Paces Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

