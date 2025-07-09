Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Price Target Cut to $27.00 by Analysts at Roth Capital

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Roth Capital from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Roth Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.87% from the company’s current price. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Franklin Covey’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.14 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FC. Wall Street Zen cut Franklin Covey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Covey in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd.

FC stock opened at $21.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.64 million, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.57 and a 200-day moving average of $27.77. Franklin Covey has a fifty-two week low of $18.94 and a fifty-two week high of $44.46.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $67.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.49 million. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 3.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Franklin Covey will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Franklin Covey by 152.2% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 976 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Covey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Franklin Covey by 6,758.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 509.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. 69.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice segments.

