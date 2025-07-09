Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Purchased by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 79.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,802 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 81,576 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 4,530 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 230.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,821 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,921,000 after buying an additional 203,414 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 476,253 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $9,168,000 after buying an additional 19,673 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 93,789 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 24,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp acquired a new position in Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter worth $329,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.56% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Price Performance

NYSE BEN opened at $24.50 on Wednesday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.25 and a 52 week high of $24.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.48.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The closed-end fund reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Franklin Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 188.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on BEN. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Franklin Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.21.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

