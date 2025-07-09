Freestone Resources (OTCMKTS:FSNR) versus Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) Critical Survey

Freestone Resources (OTCMKTS:FSNR – Get Free Report) and Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Freestone Resources and Smart Sand, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Freestone Resources 0 0 0 0 0.00 Smart Sand 0 1 0 0 2.00

Smart Sand has a consensus price target of $2.25, indicating a potential upside of 13.07%. Given Smart Sand’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Smart Sand is more favorable than Freestone Resources.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Freestone Resources N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Smart Sand $311.37 million 0.28 $2.99 million ($0.54) -3.69

This table compares Freestone Resources and Smart Sand”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Smart Sand has higher revenue and earnings than Freestone Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Freestone Resources and Smart Sand’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Freestone Resources N/A N/A N/A Smart Sand -7.15% -8.30% -5.86%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

35.2% of Smart Sand shares are held by institutional investors. 13.3% of Freestone Resources shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.3% of Smart Sand shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Smart Sand beats Freestone Resources on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Freestone Resources

Freestone Resources, Inc. is an oil and gas technology development company, which engages in the development and marketing of technologies and solvents. The company was founded on January 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Ennis, TX.

About Smart Sand

Smart Sand, Inc., an integrated frac and industrial sand supply and services company, engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of sands or proppant for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It also provides proppant logistics services; and wellsite storage solutions through SmartSystems products and services. The company sells its products primarily to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, oilfield service companies, and industrial manufacturers. Smart Sand, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Spring, Texas.

