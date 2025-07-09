Future (LON:FUTR) Given Overweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Future (LON:FUTR – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 1,296 ($17.62) price objective on the stock.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Future to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 733 ($9.96) price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st.
Future Trading Down 4.5%
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Sharjeel Suleman bought 7,682 shares of Future stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 648 ($8.81) per share, for a total transaction of £49,779.36 ($67,671.78). Also, insider Kevin Li Ying bought 15,449 shares of Future stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 647 ($8.80) per share, for a total transaction of £99,955.03 ($135,882.31). 8.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Future Company Profile
Future is a global platform for specialist media underpinned by proprietary technology, enabled by data; with diversified revenue streams
