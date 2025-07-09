Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$26.05.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on Gibson Energy from C$30.00 to C$30.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. CIBC dropped their price target on Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, TD Securities cut Gibson Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 17th.

Shares of GEI opened at C$23.74 on Wednesday. Gibson Energy has a 1 year low of C$19.63 and a 1 year high of C$26.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$23.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$23.08. The stock has a market cap of C$3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.25%. Gibson Energy’s payout ratio is 126.47%.

In other news, Director Curtis Philippon acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$22.26 per share, for a total transaction of C$333,900.00. Also, Senior Officer David Bruce Gosse acquired 2,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$23.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,992.50. Insiders acquired a total of 19,460 shares of company stock worth $436,982 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Gibson Energy Inc is an oil infrastructure company that collects, stores, and processes crude oil and refined products. Reportable segments include marketing, which deals with buying, selling, and optimizing products such as crude oil, natural gas liquid, road asphalt, and oil-based mud product; and infrastructure, which makes up a system of oil terminals, rail loading facilities, pipelines, and an oil processing facility.

