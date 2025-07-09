Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 74,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 5,755 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 84,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,422,000 after acquiring an additional 17,160 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 205.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 13,787 shares in the last quarter.

BATS PAVE opened at $44.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.24. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a one year low of $32.65 and a one year high of $46.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.43.

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

