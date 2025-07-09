GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) Price Target Raised to $42.00 at Citigroup

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $35.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.82% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Argus began coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of GlobalFoundries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on GlobalFoundries from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of GlobalFoundries from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GlobalFoundries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.08.

NASDAQ GFS opened at $41.66 on Monday. GlobalFoundries has a 52-week low of $29.77 and a 52-week high of $61.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $23.03 billion, a PE ratio of -122.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.50.

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. GlobalFoundries had a negative net margin of 2.77% and a positive return on equity of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. GlobalFoundries’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that GlobalFoundries will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of GlobalFoundries by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 43,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in GlobalFoundries by 26.3% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in GlobalFoundries by 2.9% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in GlobalFoundries by 51.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of GlobalFoundries by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 8,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period.

GlobalFoundries Inc, a semiconductor foundry, provides range of mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies worldwide. It manufactures various semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units.

