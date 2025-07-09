GoldMining (GLDG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

GoldMining (NYSEAMERICAN:GLDG – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter.

GoldMining Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:GLDG opened at $0.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.76. GoldMining has a 12 month low of $0.71 and a 12 month high of $1.06. The stock has a market cap of $143.03 million, a PE ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 0.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GoldMining

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GoldMining stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of GoldMining Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GLDG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 90,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000. 11.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on shares of GoldMining in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th.

GoldMining Company Profile

GoldMining Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold assets in the Americas. It also operates a diversified portfolio of resource-stage gold and gold-copper projects in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company's principal projects include La Mina Gold Project and Titiribi Gold-Copper Project located in Colombia; Whistler Gold-Copper Project located in Alaska, the United States; and São Jorge Gold Project located in the State of Pará, Brazil.

