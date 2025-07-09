Goldwind Science And Technology (OTCMKTS:XJNGF) Trading 0.2% Higher – Should You Buy?

Goldwind Science And Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:XJNGF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.91 and last traded at $0.91. 8,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 115% from the average session volume of 3,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.91.

Goldwind Science And Technology Stock Up 0.2%

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.73.

Goldwind Science And Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Goldwind Science And Technology Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides wind power solutions in China and internationally. The company operates through four segments: WTG Manufacturing, Wind Power Services, Wind Farm Development, and Others. The WTG Manufacturing segment engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of wind turbine generators and spare parts.

Featured Articles

