Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,197,665 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 189,398 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Grab were worth $28,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Uber Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Grab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,529,462,000. Toyota Motor Corp acquired a new position in Grab during the 4th quarter worth $1,052,117,000. Hanwha Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Grab during the 4th quarter worth $227,718,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Grab by 111.4% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 35,829,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,306,000 after acquiring an additional 18,882,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Grab by 5,066.0% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 33,914,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,075,000 after acquiring an additional 33,257,610 shares during the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. CLSA raised shares of Grab to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Grab from $5.60 to $5.30 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.71.

Grab Stock Performance

Shares of GRAB opened at $4.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.87 and a 200-day moving average of $4.67. Grab Holdings Limited has a one year low of $2.98 and a one year high of $5.72. The company has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a PE ratio of 240.12 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.46.

Grab Profile

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

