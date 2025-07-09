Great Southern Bancorp (GSBC) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q2 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.37 per share and revenue of $55.61 million for the quarter.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.21. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $55.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.53 million. On average, analysts expect Great Southern Bancorp to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Great Southern Bancorp Price Performance

Great Southern Bancorp stock opened at $61.89 on Wednesday. Great Southern Bancorp has a 52-week low of $47.57 and a 52-week high of $68.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $709.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Great Southern Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Great Southern Bancorp

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Great Southern Bancorp’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $1,146,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 8.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 68.5% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 4.8% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 5,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Great Southern Bancorp from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Great Southern Bancorp from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that provides a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

